Oettinger will patrol the home crease versus Pittsburgh on Thursday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Oettinger has struggled his last two starts - despite a 1-0-1 record - as he has given up 10 goals on 65 shots. Oettinger is 30-10-11 with a 2.51 GAA and .916 save percentage this season, with four shutouts. He will face the Penguins, who scored five goals in a win over Colorado on Wednesday, after scoring only three times in their previous three contests.