Oettinger will tend the road goal in Thursday's game versus the Ducks, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Oettinger has gone 1-0-1 with three goals allowed on 58 shots through two starts this season. He'll get a favorable matchup against the Ducks, who have scored seven times in two games but may be missing Adam Henrique (illness) and Jamie Drysdale (lower body).