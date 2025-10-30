Oettinger will defend the road crease in Tampa Bay on Thursday, according to Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

Oettinger has won back-to-back games and has a 5-2-1 record with a 2.61 GAA and a .909 save percentage across eight starts this season. He shut out the Capitals on Tuesday for his first whitewash of the season, stopping 24 shots. The Lightning are having trouble finding the back of the net this season, averaging 2.90 goals per game, tied for 21st in the NHL.