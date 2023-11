Oettinger will protect the home goal Tuesday against the Coyotes, per Stars radio host Owen Newkirk.

Oettinger has won his past two starts, including a 23-save effort in Sunday's 8-3 victory over Minnesota. He has a 7-2-1 record this season with a 2.19 GAA and a .929 save percentage in 10 appearances. Arizona is tied for 11th in the league this campaign with 3.36 goals per game.