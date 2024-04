Oettinger will start Tuesday at home against Buffalo, per Brian Rea of Bally Sports Southwest.

Oettinger was good in his last start, stopping 34 of 38 shots in a 7-4 win against Colorado on Sunday. The 25-year-old has had a bit of a down year but has still been good, posting a .903 save percentage and a 32-13-4 record in 50 starts. He will have a favorable matchup against Buffalo who's twenty-second in the league in goals per game at 2.97.