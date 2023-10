Oettinger will protect the road goal Tuesday versus the Golden Knights, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Oettinger last started against Vegas during the postseason, going 2-4 with a 3.84 GAA and an .877 save percentage over six games in the Western Conference Finals. The 24-year-old picked up a shootout win over the Blues in his season debut, stopping 23 of 24 shots, but the Golden Knights are averaging four goals per game to begin the season.