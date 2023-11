Oettinger will protect the home goal versus the Flames on Friday, Stars radio host Owen Newkirk reports.

Oettinger has gone 4-3-1 with a 2.91 GAA and a .907 save percentage through eight outings in November. The 24-year-old goalie picked up one of his wins versus the Flames to open the month, allowing three goals on 47 shots in a 4-3 victory.