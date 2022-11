Oettinger will defend the home net against Winnipeg on Friday, Brian Rea of Bally Sports Southwest reports.

Oettinger is 8-2-2 with a 2.32 GAA and a .924 save percentage, but has struggled of late, after starting the season 4-0-0, giving up only five goals on 121 shots. Oettinger gave up four goals to the Blackhawks on Wednesday, stopping 27 shots in a 6-4 win. He faces the Jets, who are scoring 2.87 goals a game.