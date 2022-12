Oettinger will be between the home pipes against Ottawa on Thursday, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Hockey Now reports.

Oettinger has given up seven goals on 44 shots in his last two games as he was pulled Dec. 4 versus the Wild after giving up four goals on 16 shots. Overall, Oettinger is 9-3-3 with a 2.54 GAA and a .916 save percentage. He will take on the Senators, who have averaged 3.08 goals per game this season.