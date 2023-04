Oettinger will patrol the home crease against Vegas on Saturday, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Hockey Now reports.

Oettinger has won four of his last five starts, giving him a 34-11-11 record to go with a 2.45 GAA and .917 save percentage this season. He has been a top-three goaltender in the NHL in 2022-23. Oettinger will face the Golden Knights, who are three points ahead of the second-place Oilers in the Western Conference.