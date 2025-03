Oettinger will get the home start Saturday against the Flyers, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Oettinger is looking to break out of a slump -- he's gone 1-2-1 with an ugly .853 save percentage in his last four outings. Overall, Oettinger is 31-15-3 with a .906 save percentage and 2.55 GAA this year. He'll face a Flyers team that's averaged 2.70 goals per game.