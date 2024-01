Oettinger will guard the home net Saturday against the Capitals, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Oettinger has won his last two outings despite a mediocre .873 save percentage in that span. Overall, the 25-year-old netminder is 15-9-2 with a .902 save percentage and 3.01 GAA this season. Oettinger will face a Capitals team that's lost three straight contests while averaging just 2.35 goals per game this season, the third-lowest mark in the league.