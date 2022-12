Oettinger will guard the home crease against Anaheim on Thursday, Brian Rea of Bally Sports Southwest reports.

Oettinger was slated to start Monday but an illness kept him on the bench, rather than between the pipes. Oettinger is 8-2-3 with a 2.52 GAA and a .917 save percentage. He will face the Ducks, who have scored only 59 goals in 23 games.