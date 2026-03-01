Oettinger stopped 25 of 27 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.

Oettinger allowed both goals in a span of 1:09 late in the first period. That was all he would give up, and the Stars were able to pull off the comeback, capped by Jason Robertson's tally in overtime. That's a seventh straight win in NHL play for Oettinger, though he's limited opponents to two goals or less just three times during the streak. For the season, he's at a 24-10-4 record with a 2.71 GAA and an .898 save percentage over 38 starts. Look for Oettinger and Casey DeSmith to split the next two games, as the Stars visit the Canucks on Monday and the Flames on Tuesday.