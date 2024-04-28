Oettinger allowed two goals on 34 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 3.

The two goals came in a span of 3:10 during the second period. Other than that, Oettinger was solid in a game that saw the Stars control the pace of play without faltering late in periods as they had earlier in the series. He's won one of three playoff outings while allowing eight goals on 74 shots in that span. The 25-year-old will need to continue playing well to give the Stars a chance to even the series in Monday's Game 4.