Oettinger stopped 19 of 20 shots in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Penguins.

Oettinger's bid for a third straight shutout was broken up by Connor Dewar in the third period. The 27-year-old Oettinger still put in another strong outing, proving he's been well worth the early-round pick fantasy managers needed to select him this year. Over four starts, Oettinger is 2-1-1 with three goals allowed on 81 shots. The Stars' defense has been stingy, which will make it tough to maintain a high save percentage, but he's in a great spot for picking up wins as well as seeing plenty of starts. Expect Oettinger and Casey DeSmith to split the upcoming home-and-home set versus the Avalanche, which begins Tuesday in Dallas before shifting to Denver on Wednesday.