Oettinger stopped 32 of 34 shots Saturday in a 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

It was yet another strong game for the young netminder. Mike Hoffman beat him at 15:35 of the first period when he drove the net and hammered home a rebound. That made the score 1-1. Then Arber Xhekaj went stick side on Oettinger with a wrister through traffic from the point at 15:58 of the second to cut the score to 3-2. Oettinger remains unbeaten at 4-0 and sports a sparkling 1.25 GAA and .959 save percentage.