Oettinger (lower body) won't be in the lineup Saturday against Nashville, according to Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News.

Oettinger, who was upgraded to day-to-day by coach Peter DeBoer on Wednesday, will miss his 10th consecutive contest. His next chance to play will be Monday against Minnesota. Scott Wedgewood, who will get the nod Saturday versus the Predators, has been starting regularly during Oettinger's absence.