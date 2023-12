Oettinger (lower body) resumed skating but will remain sidelined Saturday, Stars' radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Oettinger is "probably further away than his is closer", according to coach Pete DeBoer, meaning Scott Wedgewood will continue to serve as Dallas' primary goaltender for the time being. The 25-year-old Oettinger has already missed the Stars' last six games. He's 11-7-2 with a .901 save percentage on the year.