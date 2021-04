Oettinger will guard the road goal in Sunday's game versus the Hurricanes, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Oettinger started in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes, stopping 41 shots in the process. With Anton Khudobin in COVID-19 protocol, Oettinger will start again Sunday. His performance Saturday was encouraging, but this will still be a challenging matchup, as the Hurricanes rank ninth in the league with 3.19 goals per game.