Oettinger was sharp Saturday, holding the Canes to a lone Sebastian Aho goal early in the second period en route to the 2-1 victory. The win snapped a season-long three-game losing skid for Oettinger, as he improved to 21-10-4 with a .903 save percentage and 2.92 GAA on the campaign. The 25-year-old netminder should be back between the pipes Monday when the Stars host the Islanders.