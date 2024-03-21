Oettinger stopped 23 of 25 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Arizona.

It was a strong bounce-back outing from Oettinger. The 25-year-old netminder had been struggling coming into Wednesday, dropping his previous two starts while allowing eight goals on 40 shots. Overall, Oettinger is 26-13-4 with an .897 save percentage and 3.02 GAA this season. While it's been an inconsistent year overall for Oettinger, he remains one of the safer fantasy options down the stretch. Dallas is back in action Friday at home versus the Penguins.