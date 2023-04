Oettinger stopped 24 of 25 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Oettinger held Philadelphia to just one goal, a Kevin Hayes tally in the second period, en route to a 4-1 win Thursday. Oettinger has won four of his last five outings as he improves to 34-11-11 with a .917 save percentage this season. The 24-year-old netminder will likely be back in goal Saturday when the Stars host the Golden Knights.