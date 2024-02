Oettinger turned aside 32 of 34 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 victory over Carolina.

Oettinger was sharp Tuesday, holding the Hurricanes to a pair of second-period goals en route to a sixth straight win and his eighth victory in nine outings. The 25-year-old netminder improved to 19-9-2 with a .906 save percentage and 2.90 GAA this season. Oettinger will likely get the chance for a seventh straight win Thursday on the road versus Nashville.