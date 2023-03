Oettinger stopped 40 of 42 shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.

Oettinger had been shaky recently, allowing five goals in each of his previous two outings. The 24-year-old netminder rebounded with a stellar effort Thursday, allowing just a goal apiece in the second and third periods while making 40 saves in a 3-2 victory. Oettinger improves to 31-10-11 on the season with a .917 save percentage and a 2.50 GAA.