Stars' Jake Oettinger: Strong AHL performance
Oettinger turned aside 39 of 40 shots to help AHL Texas to a 5-1 win over Milwaukee on Tuesday.
It was easily one of Oettinger's best performances of the young season. Like most first-year pro goaltenders, Oettinger's play has been up and down. His numbers aren't pretty (2-5-2, 3.11 GAA, .904 save percentage) but his talent is evident every single time you watch him play. With Ben Bishop aging and seemingly constantly injured, and Anton Khudobin nothing more than a stopgap option, Oettinger could find himself playing meaningful games for Dallas sooner rather than later.
