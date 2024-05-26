Oettinger stopped 28 of 29 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Oilers in Game 2.

The Oilers dominated the first period but came away with just one goal from Connor Brown. Oettinger was dialed in the rest of the way, and the Stars were able to build and maintain a lead in the third. Oettinger still hasn't lost back-to-back games since the first two contests of the postseason. He's 9-6 with a 2.04 GAA and a .922 save percentage over 15 playoff contests and is a virtual lock to get the nod in Monday's Game 3 in Edmonton.