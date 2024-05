Oettinger stopped 28 of 29 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 3.

Two goals each from Logan Stankoven and Tyler Seguin ended up being plenty of support for Oettinger to earn his second win in a row. The 25-year-old goalie has allowed eight goals over three starts in the second round, but his starting job has not been in any danger. He's now 6-4 with a 2.12 GAA and a .919 save percentage through 10 playoff outings. Look for Oettinger to get the nod again in Monday's Game 4.