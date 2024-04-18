Oettinger stopped 25 of 26 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout win over the Blues.

Oettinger wrapped up the regular season by winning 10 of his last 11 outings, allowing just 17 goals in that span. The 25-year-old looked dialed in for this victory, which secured the top spot in the Western Conference and No. 2 in the league for the Stars this season. Oettinger is at 35-14-4 with a 2.72 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 54 appearances this season. He'll play the vast majority of the Stars' playoff contests.