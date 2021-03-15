Oettinger made 29 saves in regulation and overtime and stopped all three shootout attempts he faced in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

After losing his last two starts in overtime, Oettinger stood tall and guided the Stars to victory. The rookie continues to impress, posting a 2.10 GAA and .917 save percentage through 13 appearances and pushing hard for a larger share of the workload alongside Anton Khudobin.