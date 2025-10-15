Oettinger stopped 39 of 41 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Oettinger kept the Wild off the board until they found a pair of power-play goals in the third period. Even with the lead down to a goal, Oettinger held firm and got a couple of empty-netters for support at the end from his teammates. The 26-year-old had hist best start of the season and is now 3-0-0 with 10 goals allowed on 105 shots over three contests. The Stars' next game is at home Thursday versus the Canucks.