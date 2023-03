Oettinger stopped 32 of 37 shots in a 5-4 loss to Calgary on Monday.

Oettinger surrendered at least a goal in each period, including two markers on seven shots in the third frame. He dropped to 26-9-10 with a 2.36 GAA and a .922 save percentage in 48 contests this season. Oettinger is working through a rough patch, having allowed at least three goals in three of his last four starts.