Oettinger turned away 16 of 20 shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Oettinger had a rare blip to his success this season, as he had his four-game winning streak snapped in Thursday's contest. In the losing effort, he allowed three goals in the first period, including a pair of goals within a 27-second span. Overall, the 27-year-old netminder now has a 6-3-1 record, a 1.69 GAA, a .917 save percentage and a league-leading three shutouts across 10 outings. Despite Thursday's rough outing, he remains an elite-level fantasy option with a level of upside that could capture him his first-career Vezina Trophy.