Oettinger allowed five goals on 21 shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.

It was a tough night for Oettinger, who could only make 16 saves on 21 shots as the Stars fell in overtime. It's the first time Oettinger has allowed more than four goals since Dec. 21. The 24-year-old netminder is still a solid 24-8-8 this season with a .924 save percentage, the fourth-best mark in the league. Oettinger's next chance in net could come as soon as Wednesday against the Blackhawks.