Oettinger surrendered three goals on 20 shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.

Oettinger got the nod just a day after recording a 21-save shutout versus the Blue Jackets. Starting the second half of the back-to-back didn't lead to a repeat performance for the 22-year-old netminder. Two of the three goals he allowed came on Predators power plays. For the year, Oettinger is 3-1-4 with a 2.12 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 10 games. Anton Khudobin should return to the crease for Tuesday's game versus the Blackhawks.