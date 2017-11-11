Stars' Jake Oettinger: Struggling as sophomore at Boston University
Oettinger was pulled on Friday after allowing five goals on 16 shots in Boston University's 6-1 loss to Northeastern.
Like the rest of his teammates, Oettinger has been inconsistent this season. The Terriers are icing an extremely young team in 2017-18 and they are struggling to defend at times. The end result is Oettinger sporting a 4-6-1 record to this point to go along with a 2.91 GAA and .904 save percentage. One thing that Oettinger has on his side is guaranteed playing time. He has started every single game for BU and that trend is going to continue moving forward. Better days are ahead for the talented sophomore goaltender.
