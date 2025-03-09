Oettinger allowed five goals on 27 shots in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers.

Oettinger gave up three goals in the first period, and then the Stars' defensive blunders took over as the Oilers struck twice more in the middle frame. This was Oettinger's second road loss in a row, and he's given up five goals in each of those games. He's down to a 30-14-2 record with a 2.48 GAA and a .909 save percentage across 46 starts. Casey DeSmith will likely get the nod Sunday in Vancouver, but look for Oettinger to start in Winnipeg on Friday after a rare four-day gap in the schedule, which should allow him to mentally reset after this poor outing.