Oettinger stopped 23 of 28 shots in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Blue Jackets. The sixth goal was an empty-netter with 32 seconds left in the third period.

Oettinger was beaten just 30 seconds into the game by Kirill Marchenko, and things went downhill from there. He allowed two goals in each of the first and second frames and also conceded a goal in the early stages of the third. This was only the third time he gave up five or more goals in a game this season, and the star goaltender will aim to bounce back the next time he's tabbed with defending the Stars' crease. Dallas' upcoming two games will be against the Kings and Blues on Friday and Sunday, respectively.