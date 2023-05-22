Oettinger stopped 21 of 24 shots as the Stars suffered a 3-2 overtime loss to Vegas in Game 2 on Sunday.

Oettinger continues to make tough saves and keep the Stars in games, but he's also let in some soft goals recently. He's posted a save percentage above .892 only once in the last last four games and twice in the past seven. Oettinger has proven capable of stealing games on his own, but if his struggles continue, the Stars may have no choice but to turn to backup Scott Wedgewood, as they now trail 2-0 in the Western Conference Final.