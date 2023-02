Oettinger stopped 31 of 32 shots through overtime in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Wild on Friday.

Oettinger was beaten twice over four shootout rounds, and Dallas consequently missed out on the extra point. He has a 23-7-9 record, 2.20 GAA and .926 save percentage in 42 contests this season. Oettinger has surrendered just seven goals over his last four starts.