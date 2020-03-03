The Stars recalled Oettinger from AHL Texas on Tuesday.

Oettinger was recalled on an emergency basis, which suggests one of Dallas' top-two netminders is likely dealing with an injury or an illness ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Oilers. The 21-year-old American has posted a 12-16-4 record while registering a 2.62 GAA and .912 save percentage in 35 AHL appearances this season.