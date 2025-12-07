Oettinger will start Sunday's game against the Penguins, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Oettinger can pull in front of Scott Wedgewood for the league lead in goaltender wins if the Stars are able to defeat Pittsburgh on Sunday. The 26-year-old has 13 on the season to go along with a 2.52 GAA and a .908 save percentage. He faces a Penguins team playing without Evgeni Malkin (upper body) but still ninth in the league with 3.19 goals per game.