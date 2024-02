Oettinger turned aside 20 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

All the scoring in regulation came in a wild second period, before Evan Bouchard flipped the OT winner through a screen to beat Oettinger and snap his seven-start win streak. The 25-year-old netminder still has only one regulation loss in his last 11 outings, going 9-1-1 with a 2.83 GAA and .911 save percentage.