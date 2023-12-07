Oettinger allowed five goals on 31 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers.

It was a tough night for Oettinger, who surrendered a pair of goals in both the first and third periods, en route to the 5-4 loss. The 24-year-old netminder has now dropped back-to-back starts, allowing nine goals on 54 shots in that span. Oettinger is now 10-6-2 with a .911 save percentage on the season. Scott Wedgewood will likely get the start Thursday in the second leg of a back-to-back, lining up Oettinger's next start for Saturday at home versus the Golden Knights.