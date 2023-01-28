Oettinger allowed three goals on 29 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Devils.

This was Oettinger's third straight overtime loss, and he's allowed three goals in each contest. The Stars' struggles past regulation time are a bit confusing -- they're otherwise a very effective team and currently lead the Central Division with 66 points from 51 games. Oettinger slipped to 21-7-7 with a 2.26 GAA and a .923 save percentage through 38 appearances. His seven overtime losses are second to only the Flyers' Carter Hart this season. After the All-Star break, the Stars continue their home stand versus the Ducks on Feb. 6.