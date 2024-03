Oettinger stopped 25 of 27 shots in Friday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

This was a much more composed effort than his last start, when he stopped just 14 of 20 shots in a 7-6 overtime win over the Sharks on Tuesday. Oettinger has allowed 11 goals during his four-game winning streak. He's now 25-11-4 with a 2.95 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 41 appearances this season. The Stars are back in action versus the Kings on Saturday, and Scott Wedgewood will likely start that game.