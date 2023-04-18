Oettinger stopped 45 of 48 shots in Monday's 3-2 double-overtime loss to the Wild.

Oettinger did his part in a sharp outing, but the Stars couldn't score outside of a 2:05 window in the second period. Despite a .956 save percentage over nine playoff outings in his career, the 24-year-old is just 3-4 in those games. He'll continue to be the Stars' No. 1 goalie throughout their playoff run, but the potential absence of Joe Pavelski (undisclosed) could make it tough for the team in front of Oettinger to generate more offense.