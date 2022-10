Oettinger stopped 26 of 28 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins.

Boston's final goal was scored into an empty net. After winning his first four starts of the season, Oettinger finally took an L, although it was more a product of a lack of support than any struggles on his part. The 23-year-old still sports a 1.41 GAA and .953 save percentage as he begins his first campaign as the Stars' clear No. 1 goalie.