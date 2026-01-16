Oettinger stopped 25 of 27 shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Mammoth.

Oettinger had another good game, but a goal late in the second period by Nick Schmaltz and a tough bounce on John Marino's tally in the third sent the American netminder to the loss, his fifth in his last six outings. Oettinger has allowed just three goals on 52 shots over his last two games, suggesting he has turned the corner from his struggles in late December and early January. Overall, the 27-year-old has 17-9-4 record with a 2.68 GAA and a .903 save percentage across 30 appearances. The Stars are back at home for a tough matchup versus the Lightning on Sunday.