Oettinger allowed three goals on 27 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks on Tuesday. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Oettinger made his third straight start and took his second consecutive loss Tuesday. The 22-year-old gave up six goals in that span, but he received just four goals of support from the Stars. For the year, he owns a 6-5-6 record with a 2.29 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 20 outings. With Anton Khudobin back from a brief stay on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list, Oettinger will probably watch Thursday's rematch with the Blackhawks from the bench.